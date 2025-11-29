Where to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will face off against Deportivo Alaves in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona opened the week on a high note with a dominant 4–0 win over Athletic Club that pulled them within a point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but Hansi Flick’s squad quickly learned how quickly momentum can swing after a midweek Champions League setback in a 3–0 loss to Chelsea.

Now the focus shifts back to league play as Barça aim to steady the ship against an Alaves side fighting to stay clear of the relegation scrap, sitting on 15 points and only a four-point cushion from the drop as they arrive in must-deliver territory.

When will the Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match be played?

Barcelona play against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, November 29, for the Matchday 14 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Lucas Boye of Deportivo Alaves – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.