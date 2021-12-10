Real Madrid play against Atletico Madrid at the Madrid Derby of the Matchweek 17 of La Liga. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet in a game for the Madrid Derby of the Matchweek 17 of 2021 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on December 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team want to continue feeding their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga potential lineups.

The home team, Real Madrid, are in the first spot of La Liga with 12-3-1, the only defeat for the table leader was against Espanyol 1-2 in the matchweek 8 on October 3. After that defeat the team won 11 games and a 0-0 draw against Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid are fighting to win more games in La Liga, they have a positive record with 8 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses in the 4th spot of the table. The most recent victory for Atletico Madrid was against Porto 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League stage group.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid have a couple of players who have been in charge of scoring almost all the goals to win the games in La Liga and other tournaments outside of Spain. The number one top scorer is Karim Benzema with 12 goals and 7 assists, and the other Real Madrid top scorer in the 2021 La Liga season is Vinicius Junior with 10 goals and 2 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s head coach, has done a good job rotating most of the players and giving a few younger players a chance. But there are a couple situations with some players that worry within the team, among them is Isco Alarcon who continues to heat up the bench without playing minutes.

This is the likely Real Madrid’s lineup for this game: Courtois (GK), Carvajal (DF), Militao (DF), Alaba (DF), Mendy (DF), Modric (MF), Casemiro (MF), Kroos (MF), Rodrygo (MF), Benzema (FW), Vinicius (FW).

Atletico Madrid probable lineup

Atletico Madrid's most recent game was a home loss against Mallorca 1-2 during Matchweek 16, but before that game they had won on the road 4-1 against Cadiz in one of the rare games where Atletico Madrid scored more than 2 goals to win. In the recent loss to Mallorca, the team was winning the game with a single goal from Cunha in the 68th minute, but the visitors scored two goals by Russo 80 ’and Kubo 90 + 1’.

The visitor team, Atletico Madrid, will not have four key players available: Kieran Trippier, Jose Maria Gimenez, Luis Suarez and Sime Vrsaljko. Three of them suffered injuries less than 3 days ago. Simeone, Atletico’s head coach, must find a way to play without Luis Suarez as he is the team's top scorer with 7 goals this season.

This is the likely Atletico Madrid’s lineup for this game: Oblak (GK), Felipe (DF), Gimenez (DF), Hermoso (DF), Llorente (DF), Lemar (MF), Koke (MF), De Paul (MF), Carrasco (MF), Griezmann (FW), Cunha (FW).

