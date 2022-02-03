Real Madrid and Granada will clash off at Santiago Bernabeu in the 23rd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Real Madrid vs Granada: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 23 of La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid are set to come up against Granada at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the Matchday 23 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 52nd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 37 occasions so far; Granada have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 21, 2021, when the Whites snatched a 4-1 win away at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Granada. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Granada: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 23 game between Real Madrid and Granada will be played on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Granada: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Granada for La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Real Madrid and Granada on the 23rd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.