Real Madrid play Granada for three points at the Matchweek 23 of La Liga 2021-22 season in Spain. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Real Madrid set to face Granada in Matchweek 23 of La Liga 2021-22 season. This game will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on February 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win after a tough and unexpected loss. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Real Madrid lost a recent game against Athletic Club in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinals which ended their winning streak of five games and a draw. It was a hard blow for Real Madrid but the team continues to dominate the La Liga table with 15-5-2 overall and 50 points.

Granada are in a bad situation in the season with a negative record of 5-9-8 and only 24 points, added to that the team lost in the last two matchweeks against Getafe and Osasuna. Granada's most recent win was in a pending Matchweek 9 game against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Granada: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Live stream: ----

Real Madrid vs Granada: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Granada: Storylines

Real Madrid are the number one team in La Liga 2021-22 with a positive record of 15-5-2, but they recently lost a game in the Copa Del Rey against Athletic Club 0-1, in what was supposed to be an easy game for them as favorites. Apart from that loss, Real Madrid drew in Matchweek 22 against Elche 2-2, another game where they were big favorites to win.

Karim Benzema is Real Madrid's top scorer with 17 goals and 7 assists this season, and Vinicius is the team's second top scorer with 12 goals. They are the only players with ten goals or more in the squad.

Granada are struggling to win games in 2022 as they last won a game in La Liga on December 12, 2021 against Atletico Madrid in what was an upset victory against a big team. But before that victory Granada had won another La Liga's game against Mallora 4-1 during Matchweek 18. That was the team's second and last winning streak in 2021.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Granada in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of La Liga 2021-22, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Real Madrid vs Granada: Predictions And Odds

Real Madrid are obvious favorites to win this game at home with -1.5 goals and -359 moneyline at FanDuel, they are inspired to win and all the starting eleven are available and healthy. Granada are underdogs with +1.5 ATS and +971 moneyline. The draw is offered at +490 odds and the totals at 3.5 goals. The best pick for this La Liga game is: Real Madrid -1.5.



FanDuel Real Madrid -1.5 / -359 Totals +490 / 3.5 Granada +1.5 / +971

* Odds via FanDuel