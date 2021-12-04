Real Madrid and Inter clash at Santiago Bernabeu for Matchday 6 of Group D of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Real Madrid vs Inter: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch Matchday 6 of 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will clash with Inter at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Matchday 6 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group D Matchday 6 game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial).

This will be both their 13th UCL meeting. Expectedly, Real Madrid have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, having celebrated a victory on six occasions so far; Inter have grabbed a triumph five times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 15, 2021, when the Madrid giants won 1-0 narrowly away, at the Guiseppe Meazza in Milan in their first Group D encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Real Madrid vs Inter: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group D Matchday 6 game between Real Madrid and Inter will be played on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Inter for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Real Madrid and Inter on the sixth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group D will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States. Other options: TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra.