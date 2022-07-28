The soccer world will always come to a standstill when two giants of the sport collide, no matter what the setting and context. Discover in this story the possible lineups for the Real Madrid vs Juventus international friendly match.

Real Madrid and Juventus continue their tour of friendly matches in the United States and it is their turn to face each other in one of the most interesting duels that the world can enjoy at club level on Saturday, July 30. In the following lines you will find who are the 22 players who are likely to start the match.

After being crowned champions of the Champions League 2021-2022, the Merengues have played a couple of friendly matches, both in the United States, without being able to win: defeat against Barcelona and a surprising draw against America of Mexico.

Juventus began its journey to avoid repeating the trend without titles in which it plunged the previous season also with a couple of friendly matches. In the first one they calmly defeated Chivas of Mexico and in the second one they drew 2-2 with FC Barcelona, both matches were held in the United States.

Real Madrid: their likely starting lineup

Carlo Ancelotti's team had a dream season and that is why they must work hard to replicate it in 2022-2023, and it all starts next August 10 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup. A couple of players have arrived to bolster the Merengue squad: German defender Antonio Rudiger and 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

In terms of departures, Real Madrid no longer has three pillars of the team's resurgence in the Champions League under both Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane: Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo. Thus, with this scenario, this is the XI that could take the field at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Real Madrid possible starters vs Juventus: Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo.

Juventus: their likely starting lineup

There is more room to maneuver on the horizon for Massimiliano Allegri's side than for Real Madrid, as their 2022-2023 season officially kicks off on August 15 when they host Sassuolo in Italy's Serie A matchday 1.

Even so, they will want to approach this match against los Merengues as seriously as possible. Especially since their squad has changed compared to last season's. Important elements such as Chiellini, Bernardeschi, Dybala and De Light have been replaced by Bremer, Chiesa and Di Maria. Unfortunately, what happened to Paul Pogba, who could be out of action for the rest of 2022 (bye-bye FIFA World Cup) due to a right knee injury.

Juventus possible starters vs Real Madrid: Mattia Perin; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Luca Pellegrini; Nicolo Fagioli, Denis Zakaria, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado; Dusan Vlahovic.