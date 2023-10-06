Real Madrid vs Osasuna: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid play against Osasuna this Saturday, October 8 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid‘s response to their defeat in the Madrid derby couldn’t have been more promising. They secured two immensely significant victories, first a 3-0 win against Girona, who were leading La Liga at that time, on Matchday 8, followed by a 3-2 triumph over Napoli in the Champions League.

Now, they aim to solidify their position at the top of the league standings, and to achieve this, they will need to overcome Osasuna. Osasuna had a successful 2022/2023 season, earning qualification for the Conference League. They are determined to replicate their success this year, which is why they are striving to accumulate as many points as possible.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 12:15 AM (October 8)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 11:15 AM

Canada: 10:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 4:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 2:15 PM

Greece: 5:15 PM

India: 7:15 PM

Indonesia: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 9:15 AM

Kenya: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 8:15 AM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 2:15 AM (October 8)

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Philippines: 10:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 10:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: TSN1, TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Premium

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+