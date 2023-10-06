Real Madrid play against Osasuna this Saturday, October 8 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Real Madrid‘s response to their defeat in the Madrid derby couldn’t have been more promising. They secured two immensely significant victories, first a 3-0 win against Girona, who were leading La Liga at that time, on Matchday 8, followed by a 3-2 triumph over Napoli in the Champions League.
Now, they aim to solidify their position at the top of the league standings, and to achieve this, they will need to overcome Osasuna. Osasuna had a successful 2022/2023 season, earning qualification for the Conference League. They are determined to replicate their success this year, which is why they are striving to accumulate as many points as possible.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:15 AM
Australia: 12:15 AM (October 8)
Bangladesh: 8:15 PM
Belgium: 4:15 PM
Brazil: 11:15 AM
Canada: 10:15 AM
Croatia: 4:15 PM
Denmark: 4:15 PM
Egypt: 4:15 PM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
Ghana: 2:15 PM
Greece: 5:15 PM
India: 7:15 PM
Indonesia: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Israel: 5:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Jamaica: 9:15 AM
Kenya: 5:15 PM
Malaysia: 10:15 PM
Mexico: 8:15 AM
Morocco: 4:15 PM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
New Zealand: 2:15 AM (October 8)
Nigeria: 3:15 PM
Norway: 4:15 PM
Philippines: 10:15 PM
Poland: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM
Serbia: 4:15 PM
Singapore: 10:15 PM
South Africa: 4:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
Sweden: 4:15 PM
Switzerland: 4:15 PM
UAE: 6:15 PM
UK: 3:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Osasuna: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Canada: TSN1, TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ Premium
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+