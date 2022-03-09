Real Madrid and PSG face off in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Check all the exclusive details about the lineups from both teams for this exciting game.

Real Madrid and PSG clash in the return leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid today, March 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team must win this game to get into the next round. Here is all the detailed information about the lineups.

Real Madrid are favorites to win this game at home, they play better at home in the Champions League than on the road, plus the loss against PSG was a dramatic one at the Parc des Princes. The defense played well but Los Blancos eventually gave in at the death.

Paris Saint-Germain were not as ruthless as expected, but at least they head into this game in advantage. However, the home team has dangerous players for the PSG defense.

Real Madrid lineup

Real Madrid are dominating La Liga in Spain with 63 points in the first spot of the standings with 4 wins and a draw in their last five games. In the last 4 Champions League games the team scored an average of 2.00 goals per game.

The worst news for Real Madrid is that Casemiro will not be available for this game against PSG, it is an absence that could jeopardize the team's goal to win this game, Real Madrid needs to do a perfect job in midfield without the Brazilian.

This is Real Madrid’s lineup for this game: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Nacho, David Alaba; Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

PSG lineup

PSG's lead over home team Real Madrid is too short for the team to relax. PSG are dominant in their country, they have a 12 point lead over the second team in the standings, Nice, but the continental tournament is different.

The news of the week, prior to this game against Real Madrid, was Mbappe's injury in a training session. However, the Frenchman has apparently recovered in time to start this crucial game.

This is PSG’s lineup for this game: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar.