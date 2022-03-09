Real Madrid beat PSG the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to reach the quarterfinals of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Check out the highlights and goals from the match.

Real Madrid came back in the second half to beat PSG 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu and reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. While Kylian Mbappe was the star of the first half, Karim Benzema stole the show with a triplet to give his side the victory.

Mbappe started this match as he finished the last one against Madrid, being the absolute owner of the game. He scored the first goal after receiving an assist from Neymar, with a great definition that made fans remember Ronaldo Nazario. He could have made the second, however, an offside left the advantage short.

As the minutes passed, Los Blancos started gaining confidence and gained meters in the field. PSG started to recoil and Karim Benzema, a killer, smelled the fear. In about 20 minutes, the Frenchman didn’t hesitate and took advantage of a gross mistake from Donnaruma to equalize things before finding the net two times more. Here, check out the highlights and goals from the match:

Real Madrid vs PSG: Match Preview

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe vs Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Asensio. It's time for one of the most exciting games of the year. Real Madrid will host PSG today at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream the second leg of this UCL series game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Kylian Mbappe, who scored the winning goal for Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, suffered a knock in training during the week and there was concern until the last minute in the team. However, the French star of Mauricio Pochettino's side will be available to play at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will try to turn around the series and get their spot in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. However, they will have two important absentees: Casemiro and Ferland Mendy. The Spanish team coached by Carlo Ancelotti has won its last three domestic league games and want to extend its winning streak today against PSG.

Real Madrid vs PSG: Starting time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs PSG: How to watch, TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: VTM 2, Club RTL, Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max, GUIGO, TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Brasil

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Servus TV, DAZN

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Ireland: LiveScore App, TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, TVI, TVI Player

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

US: FuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, CBS