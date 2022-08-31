Real Madrid and Real Betis will clash off at Santiago Bernabeu in the fourth round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Real Madrid will host Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the fourth matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Spanish La Liga soccer match in the US.

This will be their 113th league meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 62 games so far; Real Betis have celebrated a victory 26 times to this day, and 24 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 20, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 4 game between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be played on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis in La Liga 2022-23

The Spanish La Liga match to be played between Real Madrid and Real Betis in the fourth round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+.