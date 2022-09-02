Real Madrid and Real Betis will clash off on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu in the fourth round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid and Real Betis will meet at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the fourth matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 113th league meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 62 games so far; Real Betis have celebrated a victory 26 times to this day, and 24 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 20, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 12:15 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 11:15 AM

Canada: 10:15 AM (ET)

France: 4:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 2:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Russia: 5:15 PM (MSK)

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sudan: 4:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

US: 10:15 AM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Italy: DAZN

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga UHD

Sudan: SuperSport Laliga ROA, TOD, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MáXimo 3, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: LaLigaTV

US: ESPN+