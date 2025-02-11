Video: Jude Bellingham gives Real Madrid dramatic 3-2 Champions League win over Man City with last-gasp goal

Real Madrid completed a comeback over Manchester City in dramatic fashion as Jude Bellingham scored a last-minute goal to stun Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad Stadium. Los Blancos will have to confirm their win in the second leg of the knockout phase playoffs of the Champions League next week in Madrid.

City started dominating the match, with Erling Haaland scoring early in the first half to give the advantage to the hosts. However, after losing Jack Grealish in the 30th minute to an injury, Guardiola’s side lost their grip, while Madrid started to threaten.

Mbappe found the equalizer at the 60th minute mark with a fortunate volley, not only to help his team get into the match, but also to keep climbing in the all-time top goalscorers table of the competition with 52 units.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then, Haaland once again found the net, this time from the penalty spot at the 80th minute to give some sense of calm to the Blues. But it was all in vain, as only six minutes later, Brahim Diaz, who entered the pitch at the 82th, found the net after a Vinicius’ strike was saved by Enderson.

Advertisement

While Vinicius didn’t score today, he was also involved in the third goal of his team. He won the possession and ran past Ruben Dias to set up an easy close-range finish for the 21-year-old Bellingham.

Advertisement

see also Carlo Ancelotti suggests Rodri should have won 2023 Ballon d’Or instead of Lionel Messi

Madrid deepen City’s crisis

Manchester City have failed to win any of their last four UEFA Champions League games in which they’ve scored first, all coming this season: 1-4 vs Sporting CP, 3-3 vs Feyenoord, 2-4 vs PSG and 3-2 vs Real Madrid.

Advertisement

While Guardiola still has a positive head-to-head vs Real Madrid overall (13 victories, 7 ties and six defeats), Ancelotti could close the gap against the Spaniard. The Italian coach has now four victories over Pep, with three ties and six defeats.

As the two teams failed to have a good league phase, City and Madrid have one last chance to advance to the Round of 16, where teams like Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid are already waiting.

Advertisement