Real Salt Lake play against LAFC at Rio Tinto Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 24. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Real Salt Lake are ready to face LAFC, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 24 game will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium on August 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win against the conference leaders.

Real Salt Lake are in good shape with a positive record of 9-7-7 overall and 34 points, that gives them access to the postseason but Nashville and Seattle Sounders are close with 33 and 32 points each respectively.

LAFC are the leaders of the conference, they have 15 wins, 3 draws and only 4 losses for a total of 48 points. The last four weeks have been perfect for LAFC with victories against four conference rivals.

Real Salt Lake vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah.

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah.

Real Salt Lake vs LAFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Real Salt Lake vs LAFC: Storylines

Real Salt Lake must still fight to stay firm among the postseason spots that are being played by five teams, almost all with the same amount of points, between 32 and 35. The most recent game for Real Salt Lake was the last one in July, a draw against San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 on the road, but before that draw they lost one against FC Dallas 0-1.

LAFC lost only one game last month, the other four games were wins against LA Galaxy 3-2, Nashville 2-1, Sporting Kansas City 2-0 and Seattle 2-1. If they win this game against Real Salt Lake it would be their fifth consecutive victory against a rival conference.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Salt Lake vs LAFC in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by SiriusXM FC, ESPNLA 710 AM, UniMás, KSL-TV, TUDN.com, My13 KCOP, KRCA Estrella TV, TUDN App, Univision NOW, KMYU Utah, TUDN USA.

Real Salt Lake vs LAFC: Predictions And Odds

LAFC are favorites to win this game on the road with 2.40 odds that will pay $240 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are conference leaders but the home team is hungry to win. Real Salt Lake are underdogs with 2.70 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Real Salt Lake 2.70.

BetMGM Real Salt Lake 2.70 Draw 3.40 / 2.5 LAFC 2.40

* Odds via BetMGM.