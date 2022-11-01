Real Sociedad take on Manchester United at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián for the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Sociedad and Manchester United meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián. Visitors are gradually becoming favorites.

Real Sociedad know that if they lose this game they could lose the first spot of the group standings, since the only thing that would separate Real Sociedad from Manchester United would be the goal difference.

Manchester United want to secure their place in the Round of 16 and thus avoid the knockout round play-offs. They recently won against Sheriff in what was a display of Manchester United's good form.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Date

Real Sociedad and Manchester United play for the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, November 3 at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián. This will be a highly entertaining game with a lot of attack from each side to score goals.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United at the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League, Real Sociedad and Manchester United at the Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián on Thursday, November 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA