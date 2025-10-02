Report: 2026 World Cup final ticket prices at MetLife Stadium leaked

The 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is now less than nine months away. While the 48-team field is still being finalized, ticket prices for the final at MetLife Stadium have reportedly been leaked.

FIFA previously announced that ticket sales would take place in phases, with a select group of fans who won the first lottery gaining early access to prices — which have now surfaced publicly.

The final at MetLife Stadium, which has a capacity of 82,500, will offer four ticket categories, ranging from the most expensive to the least expensive. The leaked prices are as follows:

Category 1 (preferred sections of the lower stands): $6,730

(preferred sections of the lower stands): Category 2 (available in both lower and upper stands): $4,210

(available in both lower and upper stands): Category 3 (generally in the upper stands): $2,790

(generally in the upper stands): Category 4 (outside of the main sections, in the upper stands): $2,030

General view inside MetLife stadium during FIFA Club World Cup. (Getty Images)

When do tickets go on sale?

The first phase of ticket sales, reserved for Visa cardholders, began on Wednesday, October 1. This stage allows fans to purchase tickets for all 104 matches, as well as venue-specific and team-specific packages.

The second phase is scheduled for October 27–31, and will also use a registration period followed by a random draw to allocate tickets. Unlike the first phase, this round will not be limited to Visa customers.

A third sales phase, again using a lottery system, will take place shortly after the final tournament draw. During this stage, fans will be able to apply for tickets to specific matches once the majority of group stage fixtures are confirmed. Finally, as the tournament approaches, any remaining tickets will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.