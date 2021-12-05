Jose Mourinho's recent weeks in Roma have been messy, but the coach is being considered as one of the potential targets of an English club. Will Mourinho return to the Premier League?

Jose Mourinho took charge of Roma this year and he has repeatedly assured he has no intention of leaving the club before his contract ends in 2024. However, there’s a tension growing around the coach, who is being considered by another club in England.

The manager has complained about the referees, he has told the club executives that the squad is not good enough and he has argued with the media. The most recent incident took place on Saturday, when he told the reporters that there was “a reason that we earn more than journalists” meaning that his job was more difficult.

Roma are currently sitting sixth in the Serie A table and second in the Conference League Group C behind leaders Bodo/Glimt, who beat them 6-1 in October. While in his last spells in the Premier League, coaching Man United and Tottenham, he didn’t get the best results, he may return to England.

Everton is considering Mourinho as a potential successor to Benitez

After the recent results, Everton is considering sacking Rafa Benitez and having Mourinho as his successor. The Mirror and Sun Sport both suggested on Sunday that the Portuguese manager could be talked into a return to the Premier League.

Benitez’s team managed just two points from the last ten games, with seven defeats and two draws. However, following Everton's 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the local derby, fans expressed their anger towards the manager.

For now, it seems like Benitez still has the support from the club's owner. The Mirror reports that, while this is true, a board emergency meeting was scheduled to be held on Monday, when Everton host Arsenal at the Goodison Park.