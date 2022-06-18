Angel Di Maria has left PSG. The Argentine became a free agent, and speculations about his future began, and it seems that, the time has come for Di Maria to make a final decision about his future.

After seven years, Angel Di Maria has left PSG. The Argentine arrived at the Parisian club in 2015 from Manchester United in exchange for €63,000,000. At PSG, he won 18 trophies, played 295 games, scored 93 goals, and became the top assist provider in the history of the club with 119 assists.

The 34-year-old admitted that he wanted to stay with the Ligue 1 champions: "I would have gladly stayed in Paris, I had communicated it to the club officials. It hurt me a little to leave like this, we had a team capable of winning everything and the fans expected more".

Di Maria became a free agent, and speculations about his future began. Juventus and Barcelona have always been the two teams most interested in him, and it seems that, the time has come for the Argentine to make a final decision about his future.

Angel Di Maria decides on his future

Di Maria has one aim, to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup at a high level. Talking about his future, he said: “The ideal would be to stay one more year in Europe and then return to Argentina. Next season is the World Cup, and it's my last chance to win it. I want to be ready".

La Vecchia Signora were the first club to approach the 34-year-old with an offer, it is believed that the Italian club offered him a one-year contract with a salary of 5.5 million euros per year, but the bid was turned down when Barcelona entered the game. According to Relevo, Di Maria was offered to the Cules by his agents.

Barcelona began to consider signing the Argentine after failing to sign Raphinha, but the club's finances remain a major problem, and a formal offer from the Spanish team was never disclosed. Juventus returned to the charge for Di Maria, they see him as the replacement for Paulo Dybala, and offered him a one-year contract, with an option for a further year and a salary of 7 million euros, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former PSG player has not yet responded to the offer. According to reports, the Barcelona option is the one that most appeals to the player and his family. It is believed that Di Maria would prefer to sign for Barcelona or Benfica (his former club), but the only team that has made the effort to sign him are Juventus.

The Italian team has told Di Maria that he has between June 18 and 19 to respond to the offer, otherwise the club will try to sign its plan B, Marko Arnautovic.