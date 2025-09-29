Trending topics:
Where to watch Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 play against Saudi Arabia U20 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

A colombian flag waves
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesA colombian flag waves

[Watch Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 online in the US on Fubo]

Colombia and Saudi Arabia meet in a clash that highlights the rapid rise of both nations on the global stage. Colombia has cemented itself as a true contender in South America, regularly pushing traditional giants.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has grown into one of Asia’s premier forces. With both sides eager to showcase their next generation of stars, this U20 showdown carries plenty of intrigue and significance for the future of international soccer.

When will the Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 match be played?

Colombia U20 face Saudi Arabia U20 on Monday, September 29, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Colombia U20 and Saudi Arabia U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, FOX Sports App, Telemundo.

Better Collective Logo