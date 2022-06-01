Paul Pogba is one of the most wanted free agents in soccer, the French World Cup winner has many offers but looks Juventus bound.

Juventus is about to get a shot in the arm in their midfield or at least that is what the Serie A giants are hoping for. Paul Pogba confirmed that he would not continue his career at Manchester United, but that was a given since February, and is now weighing offers from various clubs.

Pogba is said to have interest from PSG, Juventus, and Real Madrid. Pogba had two stints at Manchester United playing 233 games in those two stints and netting 39 goals. Pogba won two titles at ManU but ended his time there as the brunt of fan anger towards the underachieving Red Devils.

Now according to 90min, Juventus have their sights set on the French World Cup winner and “are confident” they will sign Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba to Juventus?

According to Romeo Agresti, Juventus want Pogba to sign a three-year deal with the club and the salary would be €7.5 million-a-year. The 29-year-old midfielder did play for the club from 2012-2016 winning 8 titles playing 178 times across all competitions.

Pogba was offered various contracts by Manchester United to continue but turned them down in hopes of a better wage, Juventus have freed up space on their books to accommodate Pogba’s high wage demands.

If Pogba would to join Juventus he would play in a midfield that has Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot.