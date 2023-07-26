Kylian Mbappe reportedly had an incredible offer on the table from Al-Hilal, who looked willing to sign him on a record-breaking deal. However, L’Equipe claims that the PSG superstar decided to reject the Saudi club’s proposal.

The Frenchman could have become the highest-paid athlete on Earth after Paris Saint-Germain accepted a €300 million bid from the Riyadh-based outfit, who were reportedly ready to pay Mbappe a €200m annual salary that could go up to €700m with commercial deals and image rights.

However, the 24-year-old has seemingly rejected to even discuss a move to the Gulf State. But according to Fabrizio Romano, that didn’t prevent Al-Hilal from landing another PSG star.

Report: Al-Hilal agree on terms with PSG star Marco Verratti

The transfer market expert reported on Wednesday that Al-Hilal is closing in on an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Italian midfielder Marco Verratti on a three-year deal.

While signing Mbappe may have been the top priority, this is still a great move for the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal have already landed the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Malcom this summer.

After more than a decade in the French capital, Verratti would be ready to pack his bags and join the list of world-renowned superstars who took their talents to Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2023-24 season.