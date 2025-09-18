Lionel Messi’s Argentina lose top spot, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal climb in latest FIFA World Ranking update

We are getting closer to the 2026 World Cup, and one of the most intriguing storylines is how the national teams are shaping up and where they stand in the latest FIFA ranking update. The newest release brings major news regarding Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Spain and Lamine Yamal took over the No. 1 spot from Argentina in the FIFA men’s ranking published Thursday, leading the table for the first time since they were dethroned as world champions back in June 2014.

Argentina’s loss on the road against Ecuador in the South American qualifiers also opened the door for France to climb into second place. France won its last two matches, defeating Iceland and Ukraine to overtake Argentina in the standings.

It is worth noting that Argentina came into the match against Ecuador off a convincing win over Venezuela, but the defeat proved costly in the overall table and ultimately cost them the top spot.

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the Conmebol FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier game.

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal stand?

Portugal moved up to fifth place, swapping spots with Brazil after the Brazilians fell to Bolivia. England holds fourth place ahead of Portugal. Portugal’s rise comes after back-to-back wins against Hungary and Armenia with great performance of Cristiano Ronaldo, which solidified their position among the world’s elite.

Here is the latest top 10:

Spain – 1875.37 points France – 1870.92 points Argentina – 1870.32 points England – 1820.44 points Portugal – 1779.55 points Brazil – 1761.60 points Netherlands – 1754.17 points Belgium – 1739.54 points Croatia – 1714.20 points Italy – 1710.06 points

Why are these rankings important?

The rankings will be updated again in October and then once more in November, which will carry greater weight. The November rankings will determine the seeded teams for the 48-team World Cup draw, scheduled for December 5 in Washington.

The draw will feature 42 confirmed teams, with six more to be determined via intercontinental playoffs. Those playoff winners will occupy spots in pot four, potentially including a nation like Italy if they fail to climb higher before the draw.

