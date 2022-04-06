Lionel Messi's market value has reportedly suffered a significant decrease following his shocking move to Paris Saint-Germain. According to Transfermarkt, the Argentine's worth is $100 million less than that of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona was the biggest talking point of the last summer transfer window. In a shocking turn of events, the Argentine superstar left Camp Nou after more than two decades to play somewhere else for the first time.

Paris Saint-Germain have moved fast to acquire Leo's services in a much-hyped signing, hoping that his talent and Champions League experience would help them taste continental glory for the first time.

However, the 2021-22 season saw a shocking decline in Messi's production, which not only resulted in eventual whistles for the Rosario-born winger but also meant a steep decrease in his market value.

Lionel Messi's market value $100m less than that of Mbappe, Haaland

According to Transfermarkt, Lionel Messi has suffered the ninth greatest decrease in market value since July 1, 2021. His worth has dropped by $22 million, 25% of his previous market value, as he currently stands at $66 million - not even among the 50 highest market values in world soccer.

Messi, 34, is currently 65th in Transfermarkt's list of the most valuable players on Earth, and the distance with the world's most expensive superstars is huge. PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, the world's most valuable player according to this ranking at $176m, is worth $110 million more than Leo.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland's market value is nearly $100 million higher than that of Messi, as the Borussia Dortmund striker is worth $165 million. Of course, the age factor plays a crucial role in these market values, as Cristiano Ronaldo is not even in the top 100 with $38.50 million.