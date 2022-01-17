With Newcastle inquiring about his future, former Real Madrid star Keylor Navas could complete a move to the English Premier League.

When Paris Saint-Germain announced Gianluigi Donnarumma's signing, most people predicted it would be the end of the Keylor Navas era at Parc des Princes. However, the Costa Rican continues to hold on to the starting job for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Even so, most think it's just a matter of time before the Italian star gets the nod and jumps ahead of the pecking order, which is why it wouldn't be so shocking to see Navas leave in the January transfer window.

Moreover, the new-look Newcastle are reportedly keeping tabs on the former Real Madrid goalkeeper, and they would be more than willing to spend some big bucks to get the job done, per the Daily Mail.

Daily Mail: Newcastle Want To Sign PSG's Keylor Navas

"Newcastle are reportedly hatching a plan sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas," reported the Daily Mail. "Navas won three Champions Leagues and a La Liga title with Real Madrid before he signed for PSG back in 2019. The 35-year-old has since 97 appearances for the French giants and has continued to play regularly this season, despite the high-profile signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma."

PSG Want To Hold On To Navas Until The End Of The Season

Even so, it seems like the English side won't have it that easy. Per RMC Sport, PSG have no intention of letting Navas go right now and they would have to wait at least until the end of the season:

"According to RMC Sport, Newcastle have now ‘made contact’ with PSG to express their interest in potentially signing Navas," the report added. "However, it also reported that the Ligue 1 club want to keep Navas until the end of the season and are ‘closing the door’ on a January transfer."

It's not like the French side needs the money and they're stacked at every single position. That's a good problem to have for coach Pochettino, but Navas and Donnarumma may not be that pleased with the current arrangement.