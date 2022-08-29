French superstar N'Golo Kante has entered the final year of his deal at Chelsea. Whether the Blues will offer him a contract extension remains to be seen, but there's a long-term suitor reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

For most of his career, N'Golo Kante struggled to stay in the same team for too long. But things have changed when he joined Chelsea. Having spent three years at Boulogne, two seasons with Caen and only one year at Leicester, Kante found more stability since moving to London in 2016.

Not only he became a fan favorite for his key contribution in domestic and international successes, but Kante also felt so comfortable at Chelsea that he turned down other offers to sign a five-year contract extension in 2018.

The French midfielder has entered his seventh season at Stamford Bridge, but with his current deal expiring in June 2023, it could also be his last one as a Blue. According to a report, another European giant is already monitoring his situation.

Report: PSG keeping tabs on N'Golo Kante

According to Tom Roddy of The Times, Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Kante's contract situation at Chelsea. The Ligue 1 side is understood to be a long-term admirer of the 2018 World Cup winner, as it tried to land him in the past.

Before he put pen to paper to a new contract with the Blues, PSG were reportedly keen on bringing Kante to the French capital in 2018. The years have passed, but their interest in the Chelsea midfielder looks untouched.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said that several factors will be considered for a new offer, including age, salary and injury record. Muscular problems have prevented Kante from playing in the last two Premier League fixtures, and he's not expected to be back until September 15, 2022.