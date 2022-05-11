Paul Pogba's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season, and the French player will be a free agent as of June 2022. The 29-year-old player would accept a pay cut to join PSG.

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United. The Frenchman decided not to renew his contract with the Red Devils and will be a free agent as of June 2022. History will repeat itself, and Pogba will leave without leaving a profit for the club, as happened in 2012.

In 2016 the 29-year-old arrived at Manchester United as a star player. According to Transfermarkt, the English club paid Juventus 105 million euros to acquire Pogba (a record for Italian soccer) and for a while was the most expensive player in soccer history.

However, his level could never be the best. Pogba was never able to be the star he once was at Juventus, and the bad moment of Manchester United and the pressure of the fans did not help him. As a result, the Frenchman has decided to leave, and a club is a strong favorite to sign him.

Pogba would accept an €18 million pay cut to join PSG

Few clubs would be able to afford Pogba’s wages, he is currently earning a reported £290,000 a week at Old Trafford, and he is the tenth highest earning player in the Premier League. According to BBC Sports, Pogba wants to join Real Madrid this summer, but the club aren't in for him at the moment. If they don’t make an offer, he will choose between PSG and Juventus.

According to Italian reporter Alfonso Pedulla, his potential suitors cannot match Pogba´s salary. In order to sign for the French club or La Vecchia Signora, the 29-year-old player will have to take a huge wage cut.

As reported by Marca, Pogba is the tenth highest earning player in the Premier League, with a salary of 28,000,000 euros per year. Juventus cannot go above 7/8 million salaries, and PSG are preparing an offer of more than 10,000,000 euros per year.

All signs point to Pogba signing for PSG. Furthermore, Pedulla assured that PSG are currently working to close the deal for Paul Pogba. And that both sides are very close to an agreement for the midfielder.