The January transfer window is getting closer and European clubs are looking to renew their squads. Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United have their sight set on a Real Madrid prominent forward.

The January transfer window is getting closer and the European clubs are already looking for new players to sign. While Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United signed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, it seems like both clubs want to add another talent to improve their attacking.

While right now the Parisians have arguably the best attacking trio in the world, at least by names, they could lose Kylian Mbappe next month. According to Spanish outlet AS, the French forward isn’t interested in reaching an agreement to extend his contract with the club. So, that means, he could start negotiations with another club and that club is likely to be Real Madrid.

Mbappe admitted that he wanted to leave PSG during the summer and play for Madrid. So, now that PSG can’t do much to hold him, it’s been reported by Spanish media ABC that the French club would try to go for Vinicius Jr. to replace him. However, they aren’t the only ones who are bidding for him.

Manchester United to rival PSG for Vinicius Jr.

According to ABC, the French giants are trying to tempt the Brazil superstar with a £14.4million-a year wage offer, however according to El Nacional, Manchester United would offer Vinicius a salary of 16 million euros.

Vinicius Jr.'s current contract with Real Madrid expires in June 2024 and the forward is estimated at 50 million euros. ABC explains that Real Madrid, however, don’t want to sell Vinicius and they hope to convince him to extend his contract to 2027.

Madrid would offer to increase his annual wage to 6.7 million euros plus a number of big performance-related bonuses. Would that be enough for Vinicius? He’s right now the star of the team with eight goals in La Liga and two goals in the Champions League.