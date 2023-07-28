Kylian Mbappe has put PSG in a race against time. The star from France has one year left on his contract with the club and that’s why, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sent a strong warning. “Our position is very clear. I’m not going to repeat it. If he wants to stay, he stays. But, he has to extend his contract. We can’t let him leave for free and that’s what he promised to the club.“

Mbappe could have exercised a clause to remain with the team until 2025. That didn’t happen and, as a massive consequence, the player is just months away of being free.

Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain believe Kylian Mbappe already has an agreement to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. So, considering they have to sell him now to get something in return, a new name has emerged as a possible replacement.

Report: PSG are interested in Ousmane Dembele

According to a report from RMC Sport, PSG are contemplating the possibility of paying the €50m release clause established by Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele. That chance is valid only until July 31st.

It’s important to remember that Dembele’s contract with Barcelona ends in 2024. The Spanish club have already offered him an extension, but, the French player is still thinking about it. As it happens with Kylian Mbappe, he could be free to negotiatie with anyone on January.

In the meantime, L’Equipe also informed that the negotiations between PSG and Barcelona are not advanced at all. Though the interest exists, they’re still far away of striking a deal. However, Luis Enrique might have given his approval to sign Dembele in case Mbappe leaves Paris. It could be a massive move.