After the dust settled in the first leg between PSG and Real Madrid it has been reported that Florentino Perez was not happy with what he saw.

In a tight match in which Lionel Messi missed a penalty and PSG scrapped a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg 1 clash on Wednesday. In the Spanish press, Real Madrid was criticized for not being able to contain Kylian Mbappe in the match.

Another issue was some of the tactical choices made by Carlo Ancelotti during the match which according to The Independent left club officials “shocked” that Real Madrid could not get one shot on target.

Another mention was that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez left the match “furious” at the lack of play by Real Madrid and there are rumblings that Carlo Ancelotti’s job may be in question if they don’t get past PSG.

Carlo Ancelotti’s job in jeopardy according to report in Spain

According to the report if Perez would pull the trigger the manager in question would be Mauricio Pochettino, who also has interest from Manchester United.

Pochettino at the same time has been under scrutiny for the way PSG has played with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe. A lot more was expected from PSG, who after their victory over Real Madrid may finally turn the tide.

