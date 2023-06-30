Barracas Central will receive River Plate in what will be the Matchday 22 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

River Plate are indeed enjoying a fantastic semester. Not only are they currently leading the league with a comfortable 10-point margin over their closest competitors, but they have also successfully navigated the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, securing their place in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Now they are looking to secure the local championship, and for this they must continue adding victories. Their rivals in this case will be Barracas Central, who are fighting for a very different objective: avoiding relegation positions. For this they will need to obtain all the possible points.

When will Barracas Central vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 22 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Barracas Central and River Plate will be played at the Claudio Fabian Tapia Stadium this Saturday, July 1 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Barracas Central vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Barracas Central vs River Plate

This Matchday 22 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Barracas Central and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: VIX+.