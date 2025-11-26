Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Istiklol on Matchday 5 of 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr enter Matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League Two with momentum and a strong opportunity to secure qualification for the knockout stage. The team travels to face FC Istiklol in a match that could further strengthen their continental campaign.

The club approaches this fixture after an intense domestic stretch, followed by an extended break ahead. Once this match is completed, Al Nassr will not play again until December 21, giving manager Jorge Jesus flexibility in deciding how strong a lineup he wants to field today.

Ronaldo’s recent form, highlighted by his viral bicycle-kick goal over the weekend, has fueled global anticipation surrounding his potential involvement. Supporters are eager to know whether the Portuguese star will feature in this AFC Champions League Two clash.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today?

Despite being fully fit and showing no signs of injury, Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in Al Nassr’s match against FC Istiklol. The Portuguese forward played the full 4–1 win over Al Khaleej on Sunday and finished without any physical concerns, but head coach Jorge Jesus has opted to leave him out of the starting lineup for today’s AFC Champions League Two fixture.

Ronaldo has yet to appear in the AFC Champions League Two this season, as Jorge Jesus has consistently chosen to rest him during continental matches. With Al Nassr entering a three-week break after the Istiklol clash, Ronaldo is expected to return on December 21 in the Saudi Pro League against Al Najma.

Al Nassr confirmed lineup vs Istiklol

Jorge Jesus is likely to field a strong but rotated lineup, consistent with his approach in the AFC Champions League Two. A projected XI could be:

Confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Bento Matheus Krepski; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohamed Simakan, Mohamed Amri, Salem Al-Najdi; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdulrahman Al-Hassan; Angelo Gabriel, Joao Félix Sequeira, Wesley Ribeiro Silva; Marran Al-Mutairi as the lone striker.

