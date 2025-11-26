Mike Tomlin has faced heavy criticism in recent weeks following a new debacle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving the team with a 6-5 record currently out of playoff contention. As a result, a report from Josina Anderson has sparked multiple rumors about his future.

“There’s is a longtime NFL head coach out there who is considering wanting a change of scenery and has told others of these thoughts. If he acts on those lingering feelings, his departure would clearly add to the list of vacancies. League sources are eyeing five more NFL teams with projected openings at head coach, as of where things stand today, while waiting to collect more data on a 6th team too.”

Tomlin is currently the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL with 19 seasons, followed by John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens and Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs. At the moment, it seems very unlikely that Reid is considering parting ways with Patrick Mahomes after all the success they’ve achieved, which would narrow the options to the AFC North.

Is Mike Tomlin leaving the Steelers?

The growing media pressure and fan frustration could push Mike Tomlin to reach his limit and leave the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, it’s important to remember that he is under contract through the 2027 season.

Although Josina Anderson never mentioned Tomlin or any other head coach by name, the reality is that among the long-tenured coaches, he is the one closest to the hot seat, having not won in the playoffs for eight years, and the people in Pittsburgh are growing increasingly impatient.

The final decision to fire him rests with Art Rooney II. However, the franchise is known for not doing that. Therefore, if a separation were to happen, it would likely be Mike Tomlin walking away voluntarily or through a blockbuster trade. Just as Anderson reported.

