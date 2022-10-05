Roma will welcome Real Betis at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group C on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.
This will be their second overall meeting. Interestingly, Real Betis have been the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning their only duel so far; AS Roma are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their lone game was played on August 7, 2021, when the Spanish team won against Roma 5-2 in an international friendly. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time since then, in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Roma vs Real Betis: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)
France: 9:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sudan: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Roma vs Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 4
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4
Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, ViX