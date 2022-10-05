Roma and Real Betis will clash off on Thursday at Stadio Olimpico in the third matchday of Group C of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Roma will welcome Real Betis at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group C on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their second overall meeting. Interestingly, Real Betis have been the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning their only duel so far; AS Roma are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their lone game was played on August 7, 2021, when the Spanish team won against Roma 5-2 in an international friendly. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time since then, in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Roma vs Real Betis: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Roma vs Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 4

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4

Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, ViX