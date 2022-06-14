Romania and Montenegro meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadionul Rapid - Giulesti in Bucuresti. Both teams are one step away from climbing positions in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
Romania finally won a game in 2022 after losing four games and drawing an international friendly against Israel 2-2 in March. Romania's recent victory was against Finland 1-0 at home, but before that victory they lost another two Nations League games against Montenegro and against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Montenegro have a better record than Romania this year with two wins, two losses and one draw, but the most recent game for them was a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 at home. The team has yet to win an on the road game in 2022, on March 24 they lost 0-1 in Armenia.
Romania vs Montenegro: Kick-Off Time
Romania and Montenegro play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, June 14 at Stadionul Rapid - Giulesti in Bucuresti.
Australia: 4:45 AM (June 15)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Montenegro: 8:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Romania: 9:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Romania vs Montenegro: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Canada: Fubo Sports Network, DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Liberia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mali: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Mauritius: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Montenegro: Arena Sport 3
Namibia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety
Portugal: Match Player
Romania: Antena 1, Prima TV
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
United Kingdom: Premier Player HD
United States: ViX, FuboTV
Zambia: SuperSport Variety
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
How to watch Romania vs Montenegro anywhere
If you want to watch this Romania vs Montenegro game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League with a live streaming service but if it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.