Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores great goal for Al Nassr and reaches 950 career goals vs Al Hazem

During the Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Hazem, Cristiano Ronaldo continued to make history. In a match where Al Nassr looked to extend their lead at the top of the table, the Portuguese star scored a stunning goal to make it 2–0 for his team and reach an incredible career milestone.

Ronaldo found the back of the net with a precise left-footed strike from the center of the box into the top right corner, finishing off a brilliant counterattack led and assisted by Wesley. With that goal, Cristiano Ronaldo officially reached the 950-goal mark in his legendary career.

During the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hazem, Joao Felix continued his incredible run of form. At the 25-minute mark, the Portuguese forward leaped to meet a cross into the box and directed a powerful header into the far corner to break the deadlock.

Later, Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the victory for Al Nassr with a second goal, making it 2–0 and securing the top spot in the table. With 18 points from six matches, Al Nassr now sit three points clear of Al Taawoun, who also have six games played.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic milestone

With his strike against Al Hazem, Cristiano Ronaldo reached a staggering 950 official career goals, becoming the first player in soccer history to hit that historic mark.

The Portuguese legend, now just 50 goals away from the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone, continues to defy age and expectations at 40 years old, having scored five times in his last five matches.

Beyond his personal achievement, Ronaldo’s goal and Felix’s strong performance helped Al Nassr remain unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League. They are now the only team still holding that record, boasting three home wins and three away victories this season.