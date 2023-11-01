Saarbruckenvs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 DFB Pokal in your country

Saarbrucken and Bayern meet in the 2023-2024 DFB Pokal. This game will take place at Stadion Ludwigspark in Saarbrücken. The 81st edition of the tournament where Bayern are big favorites, again, to reach the big final and win the title. They showed power during the first round, but Saarbrucken also did a good job in the first round eliminating another underdog.

Saarbrucken played well during the First Round of the 2023-2024 DFB Pokal, they eliminated Karlsruher SC in what was a tight 2-1 game. They had scored the first goal at 47th minute but in the second half Stindl tied the game and it was not until the 90th minute that Saarbrucken won the game with a goal by Brunker.

Bayern were lethal during the First Round, they were expected to win the game against a small team like Preußen Münster, most of Bayern’s goals were scored in the first half while the last goal was scored by Tel in the 86th minute to win the game by 4-0.

Saarbrucken vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Saarbrucken and Bayern play for the 2023-2024 DFB Pokal on Wednesday, November 1 at Stadion Ludwigspark in Saarbrücken. It is likely that Bayern will have to work a little more than necessary in this game, Saarbrucken does not want to give in easily to a big favorite and they are willing to do anything to advance to the next round.

Saarbrucken vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

