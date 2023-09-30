Salernitana and Inter meet in the 2023-2024 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Arechi in Salerno. Visitors only think about building a new winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Salernitana are having a very bad time in the current season, they are in the 17th spot of the standings with a record of 0-3-3, recently they lost a game against Empoli 0-1.
Inter are dominating the standings but their winning streak ended with a recent defeat against Sassuolo 1-2. They must avoid another defeat or else they could lose the first spot.
Salernitana vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Salernitana and Inter play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Saturday, September 30 at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM October 1
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM October 1
Indonesia: 3:45 AM October 1
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM October 1
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM October 1
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM October 1
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Salernitana vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN GUIGO
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App
United States: Paramount+