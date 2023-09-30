Salernitana vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Serie A in your country

Salernitana and Inter meet in the 2023-2024 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Arechi in Salerno. Visitors only think about building a new winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Salernitana are having a very bad time in the current season, they are in the 17th spot of the standings with a record of 0-3-3, recently they lost a game against Empoli 0-1.

Inter are dominating the standings but their winning streak ended with a recent defeat against Sassuolo 1-2. They must avoid another defeat or else they could lose the first spot.

Salernitana vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Salernitana and Inter play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Saturday, September 30 at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM October 1

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM October 1

Indonesia: 3:45 AM October 1

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM October 1

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM October 1

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM October 1

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Salernitana vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN GUIGO

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+