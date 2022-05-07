San Jose Earthquakes play against Colorado Rapids today at PayPal Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 10. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Jose Earthquakes are ready to face Colorado Rapids, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 10 game will take place at PayPal Park on May 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team is down in the standings, they need a victory to recover. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

The San Jose Earthquakes are in dire straits after losing the majority of games in what have been 9 matchweeks in the 2022 MLS season.They played their first game of the season on February 26 and it wasn't until April 23 that the team was able to win a Seattle Sounders game.

Colorado Rapids are not suffering like San Jose but they need to win this game to climb up the standings. The team is 3-3-3 with a recent win and draw as part of the team's second winning streak this season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California.

Live Stream: Star+

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids: Storylines

San Jose Earthquakes have a negative record and a weak defense that is allowing 2.56 goals per game, the most recent loss against NYCFC is a sign of San Jose's defensive problems as they lost that game 0-3 on the road. At least San Jose's record at home is relatively good with one win and three draws.

The Colorado Rapids closed out a recent two-game home series with a 0-0 draw against Charlotte FC and a win against the Portland Timbers. So far Colorado Rapids haven't lost a single game at home in the 2022 MLS season, but things on the road are totally different for them. Four games on the road, three losses and a draw for the Colorado Rapids.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN+, NBC Sports California, Altitude Sports. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids: Predictions And Odds

San Jose Earthquakes are slight favorites at home with 2.60 odds that will pay $260 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a bad defense game. Colorado Rapids are underdogs at 2.65 odds. The draw is offered at 3.45 odds and totals 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Colorado Rapids 2.65.

Caesars San Jose Earthquakes 2.60 Draw 3.45 Colorado Rapids 2.65

* Odds via Caesars.