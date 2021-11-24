Santos Laguna take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon for a Quarter-finals game at the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL meet in a Quarter-finals game at the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs. This game will take place at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon. Top five clash. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel options and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Santos Laguna lost a single game before the playoffs against America 1-2 on the road, but the most recent victory at home was against Atletico 2-0 for the Reclassification round. During the Apertura tournament, Santos played against UANL but the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tigres UANL finished in the 4th spot of the tournament table with 28 points, 7 wins, 7 draws and 3 losses. They barely beat Santos Laguna in the table by 4 points and only two more goals as Tigres scored 26 goals and Santos 24 goals during the regular season.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Date

Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL play for the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs on Thursday, November 25 at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon. The only meeting between them during the regular season was a draw, but both teams have good offense scoring an average of 1.35 goals per game (Santos) and 1.53 goals per game (UANL) respectively.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL at the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs

This game for the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs, Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon on Thursday, November 25, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options available in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes

