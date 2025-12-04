Mike Tomlin could leave the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2025 season and seek a fresh start with another NFL team. A report from Dianna Russini confirms that the head coach might be tired of his current situation.

“One thing that sticks in my mind from my interactions with Mike Tomlin is that he still has the love of football in him. That is without a doubt. But, he’s tired. He’s tired. Like there is definitely something to him where you’re like: ‘Man, you’ve been doing this a long time.’ You know? I don’t think the reaction would be horrendous if he decided at the end of the year that he was good.”

Tomlin is going through the most challenging period of his tenure as head coach in Pittsburgh. Despite having already won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, the fan base is tired of non-losing seasons and more than eight years without making a significant impact in the playoffs.

Will Steelers fire Mike Tomlin soon?

The Steelers haven’t shown any signs that they will fire Mike Tomlin anytime soon, but a turning point is the fact that the fan base has expressed frustration with the team’s mediocre results, especially the playoff win drought that has lasted over eight years.

What could be next NFL team for Mike Tomlin?

The New York Giants could be Mike Tomlin’s next team. Considering they have a potential franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, Russini says it could be an ideal match for both parties involved.

“Oh, yeah. I could definitely see the New York Giants having interest in Mike Tomlin. I think from what they’re looking for in a candidate, he checks off a lot of those boxes.”

What does this NFL report mean for Mike Tomlin?

Dianna Russini’s report suggests that, as has been the case in recent weeks, the possibility of Mike Tomlin deciding to change teams could be real, but it will all depend on how the 2025 season ends.

When will Mike Tomlin decide to coach another team?

If the Steelers have a losing season or face another early exit in the playoffs, Mike Tomlin could decide his future, possibly in the first weeks of 2026. If he chooses to take another team, that would give him time to prepare for free agency and the draft ahead of his fresh start.