Santos Laguna play Tigres UANL for the Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Santos Laguna are ready to play against Tigres UANL in Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Nuevo Corona on January 12, 2022 at 9:06 PM (ET). The final game of the first week at the Clausura. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Santos Laguna want to start their first game at the Clausura tournament with a win against Tigres UANL at home, especially after they lost to Tigres in the second leg of the Quarter-finals at the Apertura tournament.

Tigres UANL played well in the first phase of Liga MX ending in the semifinals of the Liguilla and they lost in the semifinals against Leon, but in the general league table the team closed the first phase with 28 points and 7-7-3.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Time: 9:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nuevo Corona, Torreon, Mexico.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:06 PM

CT: 8:06 PM

MT: 7:06 PM

PT: 6:06 PM

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Santos Laguna had to play in the reclassification of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, and they won against Atletico San Luis 2-0. That victory gave the team the ticket for the next round in the first phase of Liga MX. But the game against Tigres was not as easy as they hoped, as the first game ended 2-1 at home and Tigres won 0-1 on the road to define the round thanks to the away goal aggregate.

Santos Laguna are scoring an average of 1.35 goals per game, with a positive home record of 2-6-1, the most recent win at home was against Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals. The top scorer of Santos Laguna so far is the Chilean Diego Valdes with 5 goals.

Tigres UANL were dominant for most of the Apertura Tournament, the team conquering four winning streaks in 2021, the longest of six games with four draws and two victories. Tigres, after winning against Santos in the quarterfinals, played the semifinals against Leon, but despite the team winning the first leg 2-1, Leon advanced to the finals thanks to a 2-1 victory on the road.

Tigres have a 3-2-3 record on the road with an average of 1.53 goals per game, the team's defense is strong and they are allowing only 0.82 goals per game. Most of the losses during the first phase of Liga MX were on the road for Tigres. The team's top scorer is Nicolas Lopez, from Uruguay, with nine goals.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

Santos Laguna at home are slightly favorites with -0.5 goal line to cover and +139 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good home record and visitors are weak on the road. UANL Tigers are underdogs with +0.5 ATS and +230 moneyline. The draw is offered at +214 odds. The best pick for this Liga MX is: Santos Laguna +139.

FanDuel Santos Laguna -0.5 / +139 Draw / Totals +214 / 2.5 Tigres UANL +0.5 / +230

