Saudi Arabia take on Australia at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Saudi Arabia vs Australia: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

Saudi Arabia and Australia meet in the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia. The home team never showed mercy and showed why they are favorites in the region. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Saudi Arabia were the second best team in Group B with 20 points and 6-2-1 overall, with one last game to play they already have a guaranteed ticket to play in Qatar 2022. This game against Australia is nothing more than a formality for both of them.

Australia have guaranteed access to the fourth round of the AFC qualifiers, a couple more games and they will be in the World Cup. But Australia had serious problems during the qualifiers against teams that were notably inferior to them.

Saudi Arabia vs Australia: Date

Saudi Arabia and Australia play for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Tuesday, March 29 at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia. Probably a boring game, but the home team doesn't want to waste the opportunity to try a few things against a relatively good defense.

Saudi Arabia vs Australia: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Saudi Arabia vs Australia at the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Saudi Arabia and Australia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 29, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+.