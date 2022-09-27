Saudi Arabia play against USMNT for a 2022 International Friendly game. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Saudi Arabia and USMNT meet in a 2022 International Friendly. This game will take place at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia on September 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). Interesting game where two world cup qualified teams will check their attacking and defense. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Saudi Arabia will play in Qatar 2022 as one of the AFC teams, but in 2022 the friendly games were a disaster for them with two losses and a recent draw against a South American team, Ecuador 0-0.

This will be the last Friendly game for the USMNT before their first 2022 FIFA World Cup game on November 21 against Wales. Before this game they lost against Japan 0-2 playing in a neutral territory.

Saudi Arabia probable lineup

Saudi Arabia won only two games during 2022, both games were part of the AFC Qualifiers, one of those wins was against Australia and one against Oman. But the recent draw against Ecuador 0-0 is a sign of Saudi Arabia's good defensive work to stop a dangerous South American team.

Saleh Al-Shehri is the top scorer for Saudi Arabia, but the last time he played for the national team was on March 29, 2022. But recently he underwent surgery for an achilles tendon injury.

This is the likely Saudi Arabia’s lineup for this game: Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Sultan Al-Ghanam; Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj, Nawaf Al-Abed; Haitham Asiri, Firas Al-Buraikan, Salem Al-Dawsari

USMNT probable lineup

The USMNT is one of the top underdogs to play in Qatar 2022, they have a better squad than in previous world cups. The USMNT with young players is likely to be much more dangerous than other teams with veteran players.

The recent loss against Japan is not a bad sign, but the USMNT should have a good B squad ready in case any starters get injured during the World Cup.

This is the likely USMNT’s lineup for this game: Sean Johnson; Sam Vines, Mark McKenzie, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Luca De la Torre; Brenden Aaronson, Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna