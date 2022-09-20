For Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1, Scotland will face Ukraine. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Scotland will receive Ukraine for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Finally, this game that had been pending from Matchday 1 will be played, and it will be between two of the best teams. On the one hand, there will be the leaders, Ukraine, who have 7 points from 2 wins and 1 draw. Winning, they would reach 10 points, which would practically ensure finishing in first place.

Scotland are one point behind the Ukrainians, so they too remain in contention to win the group. A defeat, as explained before, would leave them very complicated. However, victory would allow them to take the lead, overtaking Ukraine by 2 points. Playing at home, it is necessary for the Scots to win.

Scotland vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time

Scotland will face Ukraine for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1 this Wednesday, September 21 at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 22)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 22)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 22)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 22)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 22)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 22)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Scotland vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

France: L’Equipe, L'Equipe Web, Molotov, Free

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub, Premier Player HD, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 4, Premier Player HD, The ITV Hub

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

