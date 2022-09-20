Scotland will receive Ukraine for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
Finally, this game that had been pending from Matchday 1 will be played, and it will be between two of the best teams. On the one hand, there will be the leaders, Ukraine, who have 7 points from 2 wins and 1 draw. Winning, they would reach 10 points, which would practically ensure finishing in first place.
Scotland are one point behind the Ukrainians, so they too remain in contention to win the group. A defeat, as explained before, would leave them very complicated. However, victory would allow them to take the lead, overtaking Ukraine by 2 points. Playing at home, it is necessary for the Scots to win.
Scotland vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time
Scotland will face Ukraine for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1 this Wednesday, September 21 at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scotland vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming
