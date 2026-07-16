St. Louis City vs Sporting KC: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 16, 2026

St. Louis City will face Sporting KC at the Energizer Park in a 2026 MLS regular season match. St. Louis City SC is aiming for a win to move closer to the Play-in spots against last-place Kansas City. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match St. Louis City vs Sporting KC Tournament MLS Date Thursday, July 16, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC in the USA

Apple TV will be the exclusive home for fans eager to watch this marquee showdown live from beginning to end.

This matchup will stream live only on Apple TV, where exclusive coverage brings every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

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Can I watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC for free?

Viewers across the United States can watch this match live on Apple TV, which is offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The offer lets viewers enjoy the match at no initial cost before deciding whether to continue with a subscription after the free trial ends.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

St. Louis City SC head into a pivotal Western Conference showdown with plenty on the line as it continues their push toward the MLS play-in spots.

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Sitting on 16 points, St. Louis trail the Los Angeles Galaxy by four points for the final qualifying position and knows a victory would significantly boost its postseason hopes, while another setback could make the climb even tougher.

Standing in the way is Sporting Kansas City, which sits at the bottom of the conference with 11 points and is equally desperate for a win to begin closing the gap in the standings.

Forward Stephen Afrifa of the Sporting Kansas City – Ed Zurga/Getty Images

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St. Louis City vs Sporting KC: Predicted Lineups

St. Louis City (3-4-3): Lundt; Baumgartl, Fall, Totland; Santos, Polvara, Durkin, Edelman, Löwen, Hartel; Becher.

Sporting KC (4-4-2): Cleveland; Reynolds, Isimat-Mirin, Fontàs, Sweat; Harris, García, Walter, Thommy; Joveljić, Afrifa.

What time is the St. Louis City vs Sporting KC match?

The match kicks off today, July 16, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM