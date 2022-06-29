Seattle Sounders play against CF Montreal today at Lumen Field for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 17. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Sounders are ready to face CF Montreal, West vs East Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 17 game will take place at Lumen Field on June 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to continue winning games and climbing positions in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Seattle Sounders don't want to waste any time and win as many games as possible after a poor start to the 2022 MLS season. During the early weeks of the regular season they were a bit out of focus after winning the CONCACAF Champions League.

CF Montreal is having a good season so far in the third spot of the Eastern Conference table with a positive record of 8-2-6 and 26 points, only three points separates CF Montreal from the top spot of the standings.

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal: Storylines

Seattle Sounders have gone four weeks without losing a game especially after the international break when they tied a game against LAFC 1-1 at home and won another against Sportking Kansas City in the penultimate game of a five-game home series that will end with this game against CF Montreal.

CF Montreal have an on the road record of 3-2-3 with 11 points but the last time they played on the road the team lost to Nashville 1-2 in what was the second loss in May for them. CF Montreal also had a long series of home games but with a negative result of two wins and two losses.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the West vs East Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Amazon Prime Video, KCPQ - Q13 FOX, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are favorites to win this game with 1.73 odds that will pay $173 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a current winning streak and their record at home is good. CF Montreal are underdogs with 4.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Seattle Sounders 1.73 odds.

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 1.73 Draw / Totals 3.60 / 2.5 CF Montreal 4.50

* Odds via BetMGM.