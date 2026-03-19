Auston Matthews’ future with Maple Leafs questioned after injury and team response

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing growing uncertainty after losing Auston Matthews for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, with new concerns emerging about both the team’s direction and its captain’s long-term future. The situation intensified after a controversial hit by Radko Gudas—and the lack of response from Matthews’ teammates.

“Berube’s immediate focus has been on getting his players to come together and step up their physical play… getting in there for each other,” Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported, referencing head coach Craig Berube’s message following the incident.

Matthews suffered a Grade 3 MCL tear and quad contusion, ending his season and compounding what has already been a disappointing year for Toronto. Leafs report confirmed key Matthews injury update on surgery after hit by Gudas, adding further clarity to the severity of the situation. The team currently sits well outside the playoff picture, raising questions about potential offseason changes

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Team response to Matthews injury raises internal concerns

The aftermath of the hit by Radko Gudas drew criticism across the league, particularly due to the Maple Leafs’ lack of physical response in defense of their captain.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Maple Leafs skates during the second period. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

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That moment has since become a focal point internally, with Berube emphasizing the need for unity and accountability. The incident has not only highlighted on-ice issues but also sparked concerns about team identity and leadership moving forward.

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see also NY Rangers exposed in loss to Devils as captain J.T. Miller points to early struggles

Matthews’ long-term future in Toronto now under scrutiny

Even before the injury, discussions between Matthews and team management were expected this offseason. Now, with the team trending toward one of the worst year-to-year declines in franchise history, those conversations take on greater urgency.

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With a no-movement clause and recent injury history, any potential move involving Matthews would be complex. Still, as the Maple Leafs navigate a lost season, the organization faces critical decisions that could shape its future around, or beyond, its franchise star.

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