Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US

This Saturday, July 18 for the MLS Matchday 22 Colorado Rapids will visit Seattle Sounders. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

One of the most interesting duels of MLS Matchday 22 will be the one between Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids. Both teams are fighting to reach the qualification zone for the round of 16, and are just a few points behind the Los Angeles Galaxy, the last team that, if the regular season ended at this time, would be entering the postseason.

In the case of the locals, they currently have 26 points, only 1 less than the Galaxy. With a victory and if neither the Los Angeles team nor the Portland Timbers (27 points) get the 3 points, the Sounders could overtake. The Rapids have 24 points so for them a victory could equalize the two teams with 27 points, of course depending on their results.

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Live Stream: FuboTV

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Seattle Sounders have prevailed as dominators in all the games that have been played between the two, since they have been winners 22 times while the Colorado Rapids have won 8 times. In addition, there were 4 draws for a total of 34 games between these rivals.

The last confrontation took place on May 23, 2022 for Matchday 4 of the current edition of the MLS. On that occasion, it was a 1-0 victory for the Colorado Rapids with a goal from Jonathan Lewis.

How to watch or live stream Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids in the US

Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids will play for the Matchday 22 of the MLS this Saturday, July 23 at 10:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: KCPQ - Q13 FOX, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, Altitude Sports.

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Seattle Sounders are the favorite with 1.88 odds, while Colorado Rapids have 3.80. A tie would finish in a 3.50 payout.

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 1.88 Tie 3.50 Colorado Rapids 3.80

*Odds via BetMGM