The Portland Timbers will play against San Jose Earthquakes this Saturday, July 18 in a game valid for the MLS Matchday 22. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals have the chance to enter the qualification zone for the round of 16 of the MLS since they have the same points as the LA Galaxy, although less goal difference. However, with the victory and if the Los Angeles team fails to get the 3 points, they could easily surpass them and of course the Timbers will go for that goal.

In the case of the San Jose Earthquakes, they are still one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, although they are still only 5 points behind the Galaxy and their rivals in this Matchday. In other words, despite having only 2 points more than Kansas, the last in the West, they are still a few points from the qualification zone and a victory against direct rivals such as the Timbers could start an improvement in the team.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

Live Stream: FuboTV

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total there have been 31 times in which these two rivals have faced each other. In them, the Portland Timbers have become the dominators with 17 wins while the San Jose Earthaquakes won 6 opportunities. 8 draws complete the statistics.

The last time they faced each other was on May 19, 2022 for Matchday 4 of the current edition of the MLS on that occasion it was a 3-2 victory for the Earthquakes with goals from Jackson Yueill and Jamiro Monteiro; while Cristhian Paredes and Bill Tuiloma scored for the Timbers.

How to watch or live stream Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes in the US

Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes will play for the Matchday 22 of the MLS this Saturday, July 23 at 10:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Bay Area, Fox 12 Plus, ESPN+.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Portland Timbers are the favorite with 1.65 odds, while San Jose Earthquakes have 4.40. A tie would finish in a 4.00 payout.

BetMGM Portladn Timbers 1.65 Tie 4.00 San Jose Earthquakes 4.40

*Odds via BetMGM