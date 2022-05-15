Seattle Sounders play against Minnesota United today at Lumen Field for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 11. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Sounders are ready to face Minnesota United, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 11 game will take place at Lumen Field on May 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). The home team is looking for a way out of their bad record with a resounding victory. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Seattle Sounders recently won the CONCACAF Champions League but things are still going bad for them in the 2022 MLS season. The team has not won a game since April 2, precisely that victory was against Minnesota United 2-1 on the road.

Minnesota United lost two recent games, one against Los Angeles FC 0-2 on the road and one at home against FC Cincinnati 0-1. Minnesota's record is stable at 4-2-4 but with another loss the team could be caught up in a bigger losing streak.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Live Stream: Star+

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United: Storylines

Seattle Sounders are drowning in a losing streak of three consecutive weeks, they lost the last three games against Inter Miami 0-1, San Jose 3-4 and recently against FC Dallas 0-2, this will be the first home game in May for the Sounders. The home record this season is negative with two losses and one win against the LA Galaxy.

Minnesota United are going through a similar situation as the Sounders, the team hasn't won a game since last month, Minnesota United's last win was against Chicago Fire 3-0 at home in what was the team's second winning streak this season. So far Minnesota United have only one victory on the road and one draw, the record on the road is negative with 1-1-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are home favorites to win with 1.69 odds that will pay $169 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they are struggling after winning a big tournament but they still local favorites. Minnesota United are underdogs at 5.25 odds. The draw is offered at 3.86 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Seattle Sounders 1.69.

Caesars Seattle Sounders 1.69 Draw 3.86 / 2.5 Minnesota United 5.25

* Odds via Caesars.