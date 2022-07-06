Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers face each other at Lumen Field in a match for the Week 19 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Week 19 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

Seattle Sounders will meet with Portland Timbers at Lumen Field in Seattle, in Week 19 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This will be their 42nd overall meeting. At the moment, no team is a favorite in head-to-head clashes, as both Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers have celebrated a triumph 17 times each. The remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on August 30, 2021, when the game ended in a 2-0 win for the Timbers away in Seattle in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 19 game between Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers will be played on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers on the Week 19 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are FOX Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com.